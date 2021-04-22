Valpo affordable housing project challenged again, this time by city board that approved it

VALPARAISO — A judge's upholding of a local affordable housing project is being challenged, not by the neighboring landowner who initially took the case to court, but by an attorney for the city's board of zoning appeals, which initially granted approval.

Valparaiso city attorney Patrick Lyp has asked Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to refer the case back to the BZA to produce "specific findings to support its decision."

"At a minimum and as argued further below, the BZA did act in an arbitrary manner, abused its discretion, and failed to observe certain legal procedures," Lyp wrote in his motion filed this week.

Paul Schreiner, executive director of Project Neighbors, which is pursing the affordable housing project with the local Housing Opportunities, said, "the Franklin Street site is an ideal location for this needed, common sense project."

"While Mr. Lyp may have some reason to differ with this view, the BZA approved of our petition unanimously last June, and now the court has reinforced that decision," he said. "Mr. Lyp's seemingly independent action (at least two members of the BZA were unaware of this action) makes no sense and does not seem to represent fair, transparent government."