Valpo apartment fire displaces nearly 40 residents

VALPARAISO — A fire Sunday afternoon displaced nearly 40 residents of an apartment building at 356 Garfield St., according to the fire department.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. and found a fire on a second-floor exterior porch of the three story building, said Lt. Robert Schulte, public information officer with the fire department.
The 18-unit building was evacuated and fire crews remained on scene through 7 p.m., he said. No one was injured.
Four people were displaced from the apartment where the fire occurred and 34 other residents left after electric and gas services were disconnected to the building for safety purposes, Schulte said.
Valparaiso University provided housing to occupants of the building enrolled at the college and the Red Cross was contacted to aid the remaining residents.
Fire investigators determined that the origin of the fire was on the porch, but the cause is still under investigation.
Times Reporter Joseph S. Pete contributed to this report.