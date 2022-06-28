Valpo-area dad finds kids naked with babysitter; family friend charged, police say

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso-area father told police he returned home from work early Saturday to find his two young children naked with the adult babysitter "hovering" over one of the youths.

"After the children were dressed, (the father) approached Jerry (Palmer) and told him, 'if I find out there was any foul play, I'll (expletive) kill you," according to a newly-filed charging document.

Palmer, 63, who lives near Valparaiso, was later taken into custody on three felony counts of child molesting, court records show.

Palmer reportedly admitted to touching the female, who is now 9, in a sexual manner for the past two to three years, police said. He referred to the touching as "light petting" and "advised touching with Victim 1 may have gotten out of hand on occasion."

Porter County police said they were called out Saturday to a home in the Williamsburg Manor Manufactured Home Community where the father of the children described Palmer as a family friend, who has been babysitting the two children for about a year.

The father said he knew of no problems with the arrangement until arriving home early Saturday afternoon and finding a 50-pound dumbbell blocking the door, police said. The father then spotted his juvenile son standing naked outside the bathroom door with Palmer "hovering over him."

His juvenile daughter called out from the bathroom and said she too was naked and that Palmer had been in there with her, according to a charging document.

Palmer left the residence without offering an explanation for the children being naked.

The young girl later told investigators Palmer repeatedly touched her inappropriately when he was babysitting, charging information says. She said he would take her into the bathroom nearly every time he was over and have her remove her clothes before touching her.

The girl's young brother confirmed her story and reportedly told police Palmer never touched him inappropriately.

Palmer initially told investigators Sunday that he had touched the girl inappropriately three to four times over the past two to three years, police said. He later admitted he touched her once every two weeks.

Palmer was booked into the Porter County Jail early Sunday and is scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

