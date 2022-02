Valpo-area deaths ruled murder-suicide, county police say

VALPARAISO — A double killing Dec. 12 just north of Valparaiso has been ruled a murder-suicide following a domestic disturbance, Porter County police have announced.

The investigation determined 32-year-old Andrew Howell shot Adam Pritchard, 30, and then took his own life, Porter County sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls said.

The case now is closed, and no further details are available, police said.

County police responding to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Grandview Avenue at about 11 p.m. that Sunday said they discovered two men dead from gunshot wounds.

The men, both from Valparaiso, were the only individuals involved in the incident, and police said at the time it was an isolated case and posed no threat to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.