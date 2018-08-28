VALPARAISO — A 33-year-old Valparaiso-area man who police said took part in sexual role playing with adults pretending to be children is to be sentenced today after pleading guilty to carrying out his fantasies with an 8-year-old girl.
Robert Keel faces 20 to 40 years behind bars on the Level 1 felony count of child molesting, according to documents before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who will carry out sentencing.
The abuse came to light in January 2017 when the girl reported it to her therapist, according to charging documents.
Police determined that Keel was living with his wife and a third woman with whom they were sexually active. The women said they would take turns playing children and Keel would play a parent role, police said.
The women also said Keel had voiced his fantasies of having sex with the young girl, according to police.
The girl's mother reportedly told police the adults had "vanilla" sex in the same room as the girl and thus she did not believe the girl's allegations.
When police confronted Keel, they said he admitted to sexually abusing the girl in various ways.
The abuse reportedly took place between Jan. 1, 2015, and Jan. 27, 2017, according to court documents.
Keel pleaded guilty in June to the highest level molesting charge as filed.
