Valpo-area man is attacked after helping woman in distress, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso-area man told police he was walking his dog when he saw a woman fall out of a pickup truck and come to him for help.

After walking the crying woman home, the man said he was attacked by Luke Widner, 35, also of the Valparaiso area, Porter County police said.

When police arrived to the area of 425 W. County Road 550 North shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, they reportedly found the dog walker yelling for help and Widner's face and hands covered in blood.

The woman said she and Widner had an argument and she fell from his vehicle while attempting to exit, police said. She said the other man walked her home at which time Widner began arguing with the other man and struck him as the he attempted to leave.

Widner reportedly told police he had been drinking and was on his way home from a party when he began arguing with the woman, according to police. He had the woman get out of the vehicle and drove away as she was exiting.

When he saw the unknown man walking the woman toward his home, Widner began to "go at him" after seeing the man on the phone with police, according to the incident report. Widner claimed the man struck him in the face during the fight.