Valpo-area man paid Iowa mom to have sex with her 8-year-old son on video, police say

The 42-year-old father reportedly told police his girlfriend approached him recently with a request from Winchip for the woman to perform sex acts on video with her son. The father informed her he had no interest in participating, he told police.

Yet when in the hospital recently for treatment of COVID-19, the father told police he was going through his phone and found the sexually explicit videos involving their son.

"(The father) stated he was 100% confident that the male in the videos was his son," police said.

The alleged victim told investigators his father forced them to do the videos and that his mother "fake child molested him," a court document states.

The father had not been charged in the matter as of Friday morning.

The child said the videos were shot at their apartment and a hotel where the used to live in Muscatine, Iowa, investigators said. The boy said his father would sometimes hold the phone to record the videos, and other times his mother would record the videos when they were alone.

"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads. "Victim 1 knew that the videos were sent to Hank."