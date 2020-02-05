Valpo-area man seeks to remove protective order after molestation charge dropped

VALPARAISO — Four months after a felony child molesting charge was dropped against Henry Newkirk, the Valparaiso-area man is attempting to have a protective order dismissed.
The move was challenged Wednesday morning by the child's mother, who had secured the protective order.
"I just want to make sure my daughter is safe," the woman testified during the nearly two-hour hearing before Porter County Magistrate Mark Hardwick.
"I believe what my daughter told me is true," she said of the allegations.
Newkirk took the stand and denied touching the girl inappropriately.
"Absolutely not," he said.
Indiana Child Protective Services has unsubstantiated the allegations, a criminal no contact order has been dismissed in the case and mental health evaluations of Newkirk were returned without any red flags, according to his attorney Mark Coleman.
In seeking to dismiss the charge in October, the prosecution said it "is not able to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."
Psychologist Marguerite Rebesco, who was called to testify by the girl's mother, said while she cannot say for sure if the molestation occurred, she cannot present "an alternative hypothesis that I believe is stronger."
Rebesco rejected the claim that the girl, who is now 5, is now old enough to report inappropriate touching, such as had been alleged a few years earlier.
"You don't say, 'Let's take a chance,'" she said.
Time constraints resulted in Wednesday's hearing being called to an end before it was over. Hardwick said it will be continued and that he will hear all the testimony before ruling on Newkirk's request to dismiss the protective order.