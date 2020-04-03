You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valpo-area woman found nude, growling at the ground, police allege
urgent

Valpo-area woman found nude, growling at the ground, police allege

{{featured_button_text}}
Amanda Hocking

Amanda Hocking

 Bob Kasarda

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso-area woman turned herself in at the Porter County Jail Thursday, nearly three months after police say they found her nude outside a home near a busy stretch of Indiana 149, growling and grabbing at the ground.

Amanda Hocking, 22, told officers at the time she had consumed Xanax, hydrocodone and another drug she would not identify, police said.

She faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and public nudity and two counts of failure to appear in court, according to the jail log.

The incident in question occurred at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 200 block of Robbie Lane, according to the incident report.

Police said when they arrived, they found Hocking nude with only a sock on her left foot screaming and banging on the door of the house. She then sat on the ground and began rolling, police said.

Police said she screamed, spoke incoherently and had open sores all over her body. The report says the temperature at the time was in the low 30s.

She was taken by police at the time to Porter Regional Hospital for a health evaluation, and a warrant was requested.

Police sought an additional charge of public intoxication.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts