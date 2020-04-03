Valpo-area woman found nude, growling at the ground, police allege

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso-area woman turned herself in at the Porter County Jail Thursday, nearly three months after police say they found her nude outside a home near a busy stretch of Indiana 149, growling and grabbing at the ground.

Amanda Hocking, 22, told officers at the time she had consumed Xanax, hydrocodone and another drug she would not identify, police said.

She faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and public nudity and two counts of failure to appear in court, according to the jail log.

The incident in question occurred at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 200 block of Robbie Lane, according to the incident report.

Police said when they arrived, they found Hocking nude with only a sock on her left foot screaming and banging on the door of the house. She then sat on the ground and began rolling, police said.

Police said she screamed, spoke incoherently and had open sores all over her body. The report says the temperature at the time was in the low 30s.

She was taken by police at the time to Porter Regional Hospital for a health evaluation, and a warrant was requested.