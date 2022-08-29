Valpo-area woman nabbed with drug matching 'bad heroin' she warned was going around, police say

PORTAGE — A Valparaiso-area woman, who warned police during a traffic stop that bad heroin was going around the area, was then found to be in possession of an illegal drug combination that fit the description she had given to officers, according to the incident report.

Jessica Martin, 28, denied the drug belonged to her and put the blame on the driver of the curbed vehicle, Joseph Brunsvold, 35, of Chesterton, Portage police said.

"She told me he always buys the drugs that they use, so they belong to him," police said. "She told me she was 'actually mad at him' for holding out."

Police said they stopped the vehicle around noon Wednesday in the area of Central Avenue and Vivian Street and took Brunsvold into custody after discovering he had a warrant out for his arrest in an earlier Porter County drug case.

He now faces an additional felony count of possessing eight hypodermic needles found in the vehicle along with a bent spoon with a white residue, which indicates drug use, the report says.

Police said they also found a small glass jar in the vehicle containing a grey rock-like substance, which later tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

"Before these items were located, Ms. Martin advised me that there was 'bad heroin' going around that was grey in color and was in the shape of a small rock," a police officer wrote. "The substance in the jar matched the description given by Ms. Martin."

Martin reportedly told police she was unsure if the rock in jar was heroin or methamphetamine.

When asked why she would say that while claiming to have never seen the jar before, "Ms. Martin said because that was the only drugs she and Mr. Brunsvold use."

Martin was also taken into custody and faces a felony count of possessing a narcotic drug.