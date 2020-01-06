{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking help identifying a bearded man who carried out an armed robbery at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven store at 708 Lincolnway.

The man approached the store clerk while displaying a black semi-automatic pistol and requested money, police said.

He then fled the store and headed east toward Garfield Avenue, according to police.

The man was white and wore a tan Texas Longhorns hat, a dark-colored long sleeve shirt and jeans, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411). Enter "Valpo" in the message field and include keyword "7-11" in the first line of the message, police said. 

"At this time we do not believe there is an immediate risk to the area, however, police continue to investigate the incident," according to the local department. "Please do not attempt to detain the subject if he is known or observed, and contact our agency by any means to provide us with information."

