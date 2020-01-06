VALPARAISO — Police are seeking help identifying a bearded man who carried out an armed robbery at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven store at 708 Lincolnway.
The man approached the store clerk while displaying a black semi-automatic pistol and requested money, police said.
He then fled the store and headed east toward Garfield Avenue, according to police.
The man was white and wore a tan Texas Longhorns hat, a dark-colored long sleeve shirt and jeans, police said.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411). Enter "Valpo" in the message field and include keyword "7-11" in the first line of the message, police said.
"At this time we do not believe there is an immediate risk to the area, however, police continue to investigate the incident," according to the local department. "Please do not attempt to detain the subject if he is known or observed, and contact our agency by any means to provide us with information."
Aaron Michael Metzner
Arrest date: Friday, December 27, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1905275
Charges: Misdemeanor domestic battery
Alexis Nichole Davenport
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000013
Charges: Misdemeanor domestic battery
Antown Lashawne Vaughn
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000009
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Brian Keith Zarakas
Arrest date: Monday, December 30, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1905316
Charges: Felony MV/OWI prior
Brittani Loren Conley
Arrest date: Monday, December 30, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1905318
Charges: Felony possession hypodermic
Brittany Monique Grimmett
Arrest date: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1905322
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Charles Dale Hall
Arrest date: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 Age: 72 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905321
Charges: Felony criminal recklessness
Daniel Edward Babics
Arrest date: Saturday, December 28, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Lorain, OH Booking Number: 1905295
Charges: Felony identification deception
Devin James Hunt
Arrest date: Saturday, December 28, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1905294
Charges: Felony MV/OWI prior
Ishmondysean Mokyo Greenlee
Arrest date: Sunday, December 29, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1905310
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Jacob Ryan Terry
Arrest date: Saturday, December 28, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1905300
Charges: Felony theft/with prior
Jacob Wendell Morrow
Arrest date: Saturday, December 28, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1905297
Charges: Felony burglary
John Andrew Henderson
Arrest date: Monday, December 30, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1905317
Charges: Felony theft/with prior
John Anthony Zapata
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000008
Charges: Felony theft/firearm
John Joseph Guzman
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000011
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
John Paul Grdinch
Arrest date: Sunday, December 29, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905311
Charges: Felony possession of hypodermic
Kathryn Amanda Schmidt
Arrest date: Sunday, December 29, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1905308
Charges: Felony theft
Michael Eugene Erlenbach
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Age: 50 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000004
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Nicholas Austin Coslet
Arrest date: Monday, December 30, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1905313
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Nicholas Feliciano
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 2000003
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Paul Steven Podlecki
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Age: 60 Residence: St. James, FL Booking Number: 2000014
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Ruth Collazo
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 1, 2019 Age: 51 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 2000007
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Tachara Jenee Watts
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Age: 43 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 20000015
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
William Van Porter
Arrest date: Saturday, December 28, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1905292
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Zachary Buchanan Childers
Arrest date: Friday, December 27, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1905291
Charges: Felony MV/OWI prior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email