Valpo attorney arrested in harassment case now involving political entanglements

VALPARAISO — Suspended attorney Timothy Vojslavek turned himself in at the Porter County Jail early Sunday in a case involving both the judge he attempted to unseat 12 years ago and the candidate who succeeded in that task earlier this month.

Vojslavek surrendered to the jail on an order from Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester.

Vojslavek faces a felony count of invasion of privacy with a prior conviction and misdemeanor harassment using a computer in allegations involving his former wife.

An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 29 by Democrat Chidester, who fought off a re-election challenge from Republican Vojslavek in 2008.

Republican Christopher Buckley, who succeed in defeating Chidester at the polls earlier this month, jumped in to represent Vojslavek and filed a motion the day before the Nov. 3 election seeking a different courtroom for the case, court records show.

"I just saw a grave injustice," Buckley said Monday about his decision to represent Vojslavek free of charge. "I wasn't trying to make political points."