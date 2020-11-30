Valpo attorney arrested in harassment case now involving political entanglements

VALPARAISO — Suspended attorney Timothy Vojslavek turned himself in at the Porter County Jail early Sunday in a case involving both the judge he attempted to unseat 12 years ago and the candidate who succeeded in that task earlier this month.
Vojslavek surrendered to the jail on an order from Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester.
Vojslavek faces a felony count of invasion of privacy with a prior conviction and misdemeanor harassment using a computer in allegations involving his former wife.
An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 29 by Democrat Chidester, who fought off a re-election challenge from Republican Vojslavek in 2008.
Republican Christopher Buckley, who succeed in defeating Chidester at the polls earlier this month, jumped in to represent Vojslavek and filed a motion the day before the Nov. 3 election seeking a different courtroom for the case, court records show.
"I just saw a grave injustice," Buckley said Monday about his decision to represent Vojslavek free of charge. "I wasn't trying to make political points."
Chidester denied the request for a new judge, saying he had not seen Vojslavek in more than 12 years and "bore no animosity" toward him to justify his disqualification, according to an order issued Tuesday.
Chidester also rejected a claim the case should be passed on to another court because Buckley ran against him.
Chidester, who declined comment Monday, accused Vojslavek and Buckley in the order of attempting to avoid prosecution and failing to comply with the arrest warrant.
He ordered Vojslavek to surrender at the jail by Monday on a $5,000 bond.
Buckley said he feels the bond is excessive and should be more in the range of $1,000 to $1,500.
Buckley also was troubled that Chidester had said that failure to comply with the surrender order could result in a contempt finding for not just Vojslavek, but also for him as an attorney.
Chidester says in last week's order that the case will be transferred to a new courtroom once he is replaced by Buckley at the start of the new year.
