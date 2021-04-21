 Skip to main content
Valpo biker injured after driving into truck on Ind. 49, police say
Valpo biker injured after driving into truck on Ind. 49, police say

CHESTERTON — A 35-year-old motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after driving into the back of semi-trailer truck on Ind. 49 near Porter Avenue, police said.

The Valparaiso man said he was driving southbound on the highway about 5 a.m. and saw the truck ahead, but after adjusting his headband realized he was much closer to the other vehicle than he anticipated, Chesterton police said.

He attempted to avoid a collision, but failed and was thrown over the handlebars of his bike and onto the road before coming to rest in the grassy median, according to the crash report.

He suffered a cut to the top of his forehead and injuries to his right elbow and knees, police said. The man, who was able to walk to the ambulance, was taken to the nearby Northwest Health Porter hospital.

The truck driver said he was proceeding south on the highway through the intersection after the light turned green when he felt an impact at the rear of his vehicle, police said. He pulled over and ran back to help the motorcyclist and called for help.

