Valpo businessman gets prison for health care embezzlement

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Valparaiso businessman to prison Tuesday for defrauding two area medical firms of $316,450.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 54-month term on Robert C. Bruns, 43, of Clarksville, Indiana, who pleaded guilty last May to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

A federal grand jury indicted Bruns last fall over allegations he stole money from Prompt Ambulance Service of Highland and InHealth of Valparaiso.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found that Bruns used a medical billing firm he owned to embezzle insurance payments that were meant to go to Prompt and InHealth for services the two firms rendered to patients between October 2017 to February 2020.

Bruns arranged for the payment checks to be sent his post office box. He cashed them and used the money for his personal expenses.

Bruns also admitted forging the signature of Prompt’s owner in a letter, to cover up his fraud by falsely claiming he had exclusive rights to collect Prompt’s bills.