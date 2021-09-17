Valpo Catholic school mask policy survives legal challenge, court says

VALPARAISO — The Porter Circuit Court said the student mask requirement at St. Paul Catholic School survived a legal challenge by one set of parents, who argued "that masks or face coverings on children are detrimental to the children's development and health."

The details of the settlement have yet to be released, but it was reportedly struck Friday without the need for a hearing before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

The challenge brought by Kelly and Edward Hearn, of Valparaiso, claimed breach of contract and sought an order by the court reversing the school's mask requirement to combat the spread of COVID-19 unless it is mandated by the governor.

The Hearns said they enrolled their youngest child during the 2020-21 school year at a preschool that never required masks or face coverings, and their second youngest child at a public school that offered remote learning.

"The rationale for both of these important decisions were based upon the Hearns' beliefs that masks or face coverings are detrimental for children," their complaint reads.

The couple said after receiving assurance in June that St. Paul would not be requiring student masks unless mandated by the government, they withdrew their children from the other schools and enrolled them at St. Paul.