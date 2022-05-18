Valpo children found in home littered with waste, drugs and paraphernalia, police say

VALPARAISO — A local woman was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon after police said they found the house she shares with children to be littered with illegal drugs, paraphernalia, old food and piles of clothing, and smelling of urine and feces.
Destiny Ronco-Hutchison, 26, faces felony counts of neglect of a dependent, possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance with enhancement, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, Valparaiso police said.
Also arrested was 32-year-old Zackery Dvojacki, who lives at the same address in the 1500 block of Beech Street, on a misdemeanor count of possessing paraphernalia, according to police.
Police say they were alerted to the conditions at the home when called on by Ronco-Hutchison's former husband for help in collecting his personal items from the residence.
Police found the grass outside the home had not been cut for an extended amount of time and said the inside of the residence smelled of marijuana, urine and feces.
Officers found the floor inside the residence littered with power tools, chemicals, a gun case and piles of clothing, the incident report says.
A room containing two child beds had an "overwhelming" smell of urine and a "significant" amount of clothing on the floor, police said.
A locked bedroom also had an "overwhelming" smell of urine, piles of clothing and garbage, and various illegal drugs and paraphernalia, according to police.
Police said they also found an exposed electrical breaker box with clothing piled around the exposed wires, pet urine and feces on the floor of the upper level of the home, old plates of food covering kitchen countertops, a refrigerator not working and a large carnivorous lizard that Ronco-Hutchison said would bite the children if not locked up.
Dvojacki is accused of attempting to hide a glass smoking pipe from police, the report says.
The Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Ashley Sheets
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201911
Charges: Theft, felony
Matthew Sowers
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201915
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Mary Wilde
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201914
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Martin Ortiz
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2201917
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Michael Adams
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201922
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine , felony
Christopher Bridegroom
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2201928
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine , felony
Autumn Henn
Arrest date: May 12, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201902
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Daniel Munoz
Arrest date: May 12, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201896
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michelle Oryhan
Arrest date: May 12, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201900
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
David Sons
Arrest date: May 12, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2201901
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug, felony
Elijah Bell
Arrest date: May 12, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2201904
Charges: Fraud, felony
Craig Smith
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: LaCrosse, IN Booking Number: 2201884
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marsean Wills
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Madison, WI Booking Number: 2201893
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish , or salvia, felony
Dean Schaeffer
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201883
Charges: OWI, felony
Holly Clark
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201889
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
John Gates III
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2201895
Charges: OWI, felony
Andres Akins
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2201894
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish , or salvia, felony
Dary Amaya-Gomez
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: St. Louis, MO Booking Number: 2201891
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
James Wampler
Arrest date: May 10, 2022 Age: 69 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2201869
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Robert Rohweder
Arrest date: May 10, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2201868
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Michael Montgomery
Arrest date: May 10, 2022 Age: 58 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2201865
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Brandi Henry
Arrest date: May 10, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201878
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Paul Harper
Arrest date: May 10, 2022 Age: 47 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2201874
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Lashawn Peden
Arrest date: May 9, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201863
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Dylan Martin
Arrest date: May 9, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Bluffton, IN Booking Number: 2201861
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Betty Henry
Arrest date: May 9, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2201858
Charges: Theft, felony
Roberta Baker
Arrest date: May 9, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Battle Creek, MI Booking Number: 2201860
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Amanda Wulff
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2201845
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ronald White
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: St. John, IN Booking Number: 2201846
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Rachel Cardenas
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201847
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kendall Cowling
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Sauk Village, IL Booking Number: 2201849
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Jalin Hadley
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201844
Charges: Dealing in a schedule I, II, or III controlled substance, felony
Mitchell Snyder
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201843
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Alexis Riale
Arrest date: May 7, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201838
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Matthew Sykes
Arrest date: May 7, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201839
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nicholas Cardenas
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201850
Charges: Battery, felony
Heaven Perry
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2201817
Charges: Theft w/prior, felony
Michael Replin
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2201823
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kyle Levitt
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201820
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish , or salvia, felony
Elder Marroquin-Martinez
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2201826
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jamari Pargo
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2201825
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Christopher Jillson
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201837
Charges: Battery, felony
Doris Durbin
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201833
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Harold Harvey
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Burns Harbor, IN Booking Number: 2201831
Charges: Possession child pornography, felony
Davetta Hasan
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2201821
Charges: Theft w/prior, felony
Jack Isbell
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201819
Charges: OWI w/prior, felony
Brian DeRolf
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201824
Charges: Battery, felony
Jonathan Buczek
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2201828
Charges: Strangulation, felony
