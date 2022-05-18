 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Valpo children found in home littered with waste, drugs and paraphernalia, police say

  • 0
Ronco-Hutchison and Dvojacki

Destiny Ronco-Hutchison and Zackery Dvojacki

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A local woman was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon after police said they found the house she shares with children to be littered with illegal drugs, paraphernalia, old food and piles of clothing, and smelling of urine and feces.

Destiny Ronco-Hutchison, 26, faces felony counts of neglect of a dependent, possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance with enhancement, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, Valparaiso police said.

Also arrested was 32-year-old Zackery Dvojacki, who lives at the same address in the 1500 block of Beech Street, on a misdemeanor count of possessing paraphernalia, according to police.

Police say they were alerted to the conditions at the home when called on by Ronco-Hutchison's former husband for help in collecting his personal items from the residence.

Police found the grass outside the home had not been cut for an extended amount of time and said the inside of the residence smelled of marijuana, urine and feces.

People are also reading…

Officers found the floor inside the residence littered with power tools, chemicals, a gun case and piles of clothing, the incident report says.

A room containing two child beds had an "overwhelming" smell of urine and a "significant" amount of clothing on the floor, police said.

A locked bedroom also had an "overwhelming" smell of urine, piles of clothing and garbage, and various illegal drugs and paraphernalia, according to police.

Police said they also found an exposed electrical breaker box with clothing piled around the exposed wires, pet urine and feces on the floor of the upper level of the home, old plates of food covering kitchen countertops, a refrigerator not working and a large carnivorous lizard that Ronco-Hutchison said would bite the children if not locked up.

Dvojacki is accused of attempting to hide a glass smoking pipe from police, the report says.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted, police said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden administration easing some US restrictions on Cuba

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts