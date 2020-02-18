Valpo cop nabs 70 pounds of pot; driver claimed personal use at first, police say

VALPARAISO — A 26-year-old New York man, who initially told police during a traffic stop that he was carrying a personal stash of marijuana, was later found to be in possession of 70 pounds of the illegal drug, according to Valparaiso police.
The large haul, which was found in luggage in the rear of Marcus Allen Molina's vehicle, is valued at more than $200,000, police said.
Molina was stopped at 2:30 p.m. Monday along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road by a Valparaiso police officer assigned to the Porter County Highway Interdiction Team, police said.
The vehicle was stopped after committing multiple infractions and the officer reportedly noticed indications of marijuana possession or consumption within the vehicle.
Molina admitted to having a large quantity of marijuana in the vehicle, police said.
Molina was taken into custody at the Porter County Jail and faces charges of dealing and possessing marijuana.