You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valpo cop nabs 70 pounds of pot; driver claimed personal use at first, police say
alert urgent

Valpo cop nabs 70 pounds of pot; driver claimed personal use at first, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 26-year-old New York man, who initially told police during a traffic stop that he was carrying a personal stash of marijuana, was later found to be in possession of 70 pounds of the illegal drug, according to Valparaiso police.

The large haul, which was found in luggage in the rear of Marcus Allen Molina's vehicle, is valued at more than $200,000, police said.

Big stash of pot confiscated from driver along toll road, police say

Molina was stopped at 2:30 p.m. Monday along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road by a Valparaiso police officer assigned to the Porter County Highway Interdiction Team, police said.

The vehicle was stopped after committing multiple infractions and the officer reportedly noticed indications of marijuana possession or consumption within the vehicle.

Molina admitted to having a large quantity of marijuana in the vehicle, police said.

Porter County man nabbed with 2 pounds of Illinois pot

Molina was taken into custody at the Porter County Jail and faces charges of dealing and possessing marijuana.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

+18 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
0
4
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts