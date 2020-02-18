Valpo cop nabs 70 pounds of pot; driver claimed personal use at first, police say

VALPARAISO — A 26-year-old New York man, who initially told police during a traffic stop that he was carrying a personal stash of marijuana, was later found to be in possession of 70 pounds of the illegal drug, according to Valparaiso police.

The large haul, which was found in luggage in the rear of Marcus Allen Molina's vehicle, is valued at more than $200,000, police said.

Molina was stopped at 2:30 p.m. Monday along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road by a Valparaiso police officer assigned to the Porter County Highway Interdiction Team, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle was stopped after committing multiple infractions and the officer reportedly noticed indications of marijuana possession or consumption within the vehicle.

Molina admitted to having a large quantity of marijuana in the vehicle, police said.

Molina was taken into custody at the Porter County Jail and faces charges of dealing and possessing marijuana.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.