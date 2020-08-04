Valpo cop rescues intoxicated driver moments before train collides with vehicle, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso police officer rescued an intoxicated driver Monday just moments before a train struck his vehicle, which was stuck on the railroad tracks in the area of Nickel Plate and Axe avenues, according to the local department.

The rescue comes less than a week after a Porter County police officer discovered another alleged intoxicated driver with his vehicle stuck on railroad tracks near Ind. 2 and Evans Ave. just east of Valparaiso.

Monday's incident began around 1 a.m. when Valparaiso Patrolman Logan Redmon was called out in response to the report of the stuck vehicle, police said.

He spotted the vehicle about 1,000 feet west of the crossing and saw that the driver was still inside with an eastbound train closing in and blowing its horn, police said.

Redmon jumped into action and helped the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Matthew Helsel of Kouts, out of his vehicle and away from the tracks before the train struck the empty vehicle, according to police.

No injuries were reported.