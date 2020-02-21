Valpo cops ID dead man found without usable fingerprints

VALPARAISO — Nearly three and a half years after a man's body was found in a wooded area on the city's east side, police have confirmed his identity.

The man, who was found without identification and with no usable fingerprints, has been identified as Angel Rivera, who was 55 years at the time of his death, police said. He had contacts in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois prior to his death.

Rivera was found Sept. 24, 2016 between the 2200 block of Chicago Street and the 100 block of Mayfield Avenue by a person walking in the area, police said. Investigators found a campsite in the area.

Police determined at the time there had been no foul play and all leads were exhausted as part of the investigation.

DNA evidence was collected, which proved to be key in solving the case when additional resources were discovered earlier this year, police said. Rivera was identified by comparing his DNA evidence to his family, which had not seen the man since 2016, police said.