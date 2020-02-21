You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valpo cops ID dead man found without usable fingerprints
breaking alert urgent

Valpo cops ID dead man found without usable fingerprints

{{featured_button_text}}
Valparaiso police station stock

Valparaiso Police Station

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Nearly three and a half years after a man's body was found in a wooded area on the city's east side, police have confirmed his identity.

The man, who was found without identification and with no usable fingerprints, has been identified as Angel Rivera, who was 55 years at the time of his death, police said. He had contacts in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois prior to his death.

Coyotes on the prowl in NWI; sightings climb with mating season, experts say

Rivera was found Sept. 24, 2016 between the 2200 block of Chicago Street and the 100 block of Mayfield Avenue by a person walking in the area, police said. Investigators found a campsite in the area.

Police determined at the time there had been no foul play and all leads were exhausted as part of the investigation.

Video series lets you ride 'shotgun' with NWI cops

DNA evidence was collected, which proved to be key in solving the case when additional resources were discovered earlier this year, police said. Rivera was identified by comparing his DNA evidence to his family, which had not seen the man since 2016, police said.

"Angel's family has been involved with police during this process and are aware of the identification," police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts