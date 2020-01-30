Valpo cops investigate Region's 12th confirmed homicide of 2020

VALPARAISO — Police believe a man found dead Wednesday night in the 700 block of Elm Street is a homicide victim.

Valparaiso police said they responded to the area at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man down. The victim was dead when police arrived, they said.

Valparaiso police announced Thursday that it is believed the victim and any participant or participants involved in the case knew each other, making it an isolated incident.

No further details were being released as of Thursday afternoon, and the Porter County coroner had yet to identify the victim.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message, police said. Use the word “Elm” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on, police said.

Additional information regarding this incident will be released when it is available, police said.

The slaying marked Northwest Indiana's 12th homicide of 2020.

It didn't take long to get to 13.