Valpo cops release photo of man sought in local theft case

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter "Valpo" in the message field, police said.
Police suggest putting "MJT" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
A surveillance photo of a man Valparaiso Police are seeking in connection with theft from Valparaiso Meijer store on Feb. 1.