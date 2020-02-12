You are the owner of this article.
Valpo cops release photo of man sought in local theft case
Valpo cops release photo of man sought in local theft case

Meijer theft

A surveillance photo of a man Valparaiso Police are seeking in connection with theft from Valparaiso Meijer store on Feb. 1.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the local Meijer store.

The man was caught on a surveillance camera at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 1 taking items from the store at 405 Porters Vale Blvd. and leaving without making an effort to pay, police said.

Police released a photograph of the suspect.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter "Valpo" in the message field, police said.

Police suggest putting "MJT" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

