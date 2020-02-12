Valpo cops release photo of man sought in local theft case

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the local Meijer store.

The man was caught on a surveillance camera at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 1 taking items from the store at 405 Porters Vale Blvd. and leaving without making an effort to pay, police said.

Police released a photograph of the suspect.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter "Valpo" in the message field, police said.

Police suggest putting "MJT" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

