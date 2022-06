Valpo cops release photos seeking theft suspects

VALPARAISO — Police have released surveillance photos in an attempt to identify suspects in a recent theft from the local Walmart store at 2400 Morthland Drive.

The two female suspects entered the store around 5 p.m. June 10, selected several hundreds of dollars in merchandise and walked out without paying, Valparaiso police said.

They were reportedly seen leaving the area in a black sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to contact Valparaiso Police Detective Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message, police said. The word "females" should be included in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

