Valpo cops seeking info about man found outside apartments

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking information from the public about an incident last week of a man down in the 100 block of Chicago Street.

Police said they were made aware of the medical call at 7:45 a.m. April 4 and then learned that the man was initially discovered at 6:30 a.m. within a courtyard of a local apartment complex. The initial incident went unreported.

The man was transported to Porter Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

Police ask anyone who observed or heard anything in the area during the overnight hours of April 3 and the morning of April 4 to contact Detective Cassidy Schafer at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be sent by text to TIP411 (847-411) with "Valpo in the message field and the keyword "Chicago" in the first line of the message, police said.

