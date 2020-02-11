You are the owner of this article.
Valpo cops told lawsuit could be coming over dropped revenge porn case
Valpo cops told lawsuit could be coming over dropped revenge porn case

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Police Department has been notified that a lawsuit could be on its way from a Virginia woman who had been charged under Indiana's new revenge porn law until her case was dropped last month.

Kathy Browne targeted the department and Sgt. Stephen Kobitz, as well as a Valparaiso woman, with the tort claim, saying a suit could claim false arrest and imprisonment, submission of a false charging document, violation of constitutional rights, malicious prosecution and emotional distress.

Browne had faced a misdemeanor count of distribution of an intimate image, based on allegations she obtained explicit photographs and sent them to the local woman, along with threats of providing the photos to her children's school, Porter County court records state.

When the charge was dropped, prosecutors said the matter was best left to be resolved in the civil courts. The dismissal was sought by prosecutors as a result of "being unable to meet its burden of beyond a reasonable doubt."

Browne says in her tort claim notice that she was wrongfully arrested on Sept. 28, three days after Kobitz contacted her about the accusations. 

Browne said she explained to Kobitz that the Valparaiso woman featured in the intimate photos "had been stalking and harassing her" and that she had complained to police about the harassment.

Browne said that after the photos were sent to her, the Valparaiso woman gave Browne permission to send them back to her. When Browne sent them, the local woman made a false complaint with police, Browne claims, resulting in Kobitz issuing the arrest warrant and charging document without properly investigating.

Valparaiso police confirmed Tuesday they had received the tort claim.

"It is being forwarded to our city attorney for review," according to Sgt. Joe Hall, commander of support services at the Valparaiso Police Department. "Nothing else will be released as it is open litigation."

Police are called on to preserve any potential evidence in the case.

