Valpo cops warn of rise in reported scams

VALPARAISO — Police are warning the public to be on guard against online scams that have increasingly been reported in the area.

"In multiple incidents, citizens are being asked to pay large sums of money to third parties in the form of gift cards, wire transfers, and mailed check payments, to protect themselves against hacked computer accounts or alleged illegal activities," police said.

The initial contact is often made through computer applications that prompt a need for software services that provide false contact numbers, according to police.

"Reports have further indicated citizens are being asked to lie to their banking institutions as to the reason they are withdrawing or transferring large sums of money," the department warns.

"Please do not engage with any sources of assistance that request you to do any of the mentioned behaviors and complete your own research when attempting to correct a computer issue or locating a contact number for a software company," police suggest.

Police say the public can also contact the department for help at 219-462-2135.

"Please be safe this holiday season and take steps to ensure you will not be defrauded or coerced into unsafe financial actions," police said.

