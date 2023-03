A Valparaiso couple is in custody on charges of producing child pornography, Indiana State Police have announced.

Veronica Solis, 33, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 500 block of Elm Street and Gerald Brann, 42, was picked up by New Jersey State Police while on a trucking job, officials said.

A search warrant was served Jan. 4 at the home on Elm Street after investigators received word about the production of child pornography, said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield.

"Multiple items of evidence were seized and Solis' four children, aged 7, 9, 11 and 13, were removed from the residence and placed into foster care," he said.

Months of investigation by the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team and the Indiana State Police Crimes Against Children Unit led to this week's arrests.

"Through the process of the investigation, it was determined that Mr. Brann and Ms. Solis lived in San Antonio, Texas during the time of the alleged crimes," Fifield said.

Solis was taken to the Porter County jail and Brann was tracked down at a truck stop just off Interstate 80 in New Jersey and taken to the local Warren County jail.

Both face extradition to the western district of Texas on charges of producing child pornography, police said. Additional charges may be coming.

