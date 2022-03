Valpo couple dealt marijuana out of child's bedroom, charges claim

VALPARAISO — A local couple face numerous criminal charges after police said they found a large amount of marijuana products and old food, vacuum cleaner dust and dirty bedding and clothing strewn around the home they shared with children.

Travis Talley, 30, and Elezabeth Hojnacki, 23, face felony charges of neglect of a dependent and dealing in marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to charging documents.

The couple have lived for a year at the home in the 2200 block of Glendale Boulevard in Valparaiso with three children, police said.

Police said they found nearly 8 ounces of marijuana and 4 ounces of suspected marijuana products and numerous smoking devices in a closet of a bedroom used by one the children.

The bedroom used by the other children was found littered with old food and other debris, police said.

"Piles of dirty clothing were scattered across the floor of most of the residence as well," according to a charging document.

Bond has been set at $1,500 cash only, and Hojnacki bonded out Saturday, according to court records. Talley remains at the jail.

The cases have been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, and initial hearings are set for Wednesday.

