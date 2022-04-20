Valpo couple sentenced for not paying federal income tax

HAMMOND — Valparaiso health care business owners were sentenced Tuesday for years of not filing federal income tax returns.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio is releasing Robert and Shelly Wilson on probation but requiring them to pay more than $360,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

The U.S. attorney’s office first charged the couple in 2018 with conspiracy to defraud the IRS and tax evasion over an eight-year period between 2008 and 2015.

Robert T. Wilson, 58, and his wife, Shelly A. Wilson, 56 admitted last December they committed the misdemeanor of willfully failing to file tax returns between 2014 and 2016.

Government prosecutors agreed to dismiss other charges alleging the Wilsons filed false returns and recommended the couple receive probation rather than prison time in return for their cooperation on the case.

Defense attorney Scott King said the Wilsons, who operated a home health care business known as Anchor Health Systems, got into trouble when they took tax advice of a former friend and schoolmate of Robert Wilson, who claimed he could significantly save them taxes.

King states in an earlier memo to the court, “Unfortunately, later events would demonstrate that that decision was disastrous.”

King said Wilson’s friend, Scott C. Cole, was indicted three years ago and pleaded guilty in 2019 to tax evasion and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

King said that once the Wilsons learned of Cole’s legal problems, they hired an accountant to “unweave the disaster wrought by Cole,” but not in time to avoid being charged themselves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.