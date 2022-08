Valpo crash tied up traffic near downtown, police say

VALPARAISO — A crash Tuesday night tied up traffic in the area of Calumet Avenue and Morgan Boulevard, police said.

"The motor vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries and damage to a utility pole in the area," according to Valparaiso police.

Police had advised motorists at the time to seek alternative routes around the crash site, which was located just south of the Canadian National Railroad tracks

"Please exercise caution and patience as you navigate around the affected area," police said.