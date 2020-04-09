Valpo dad says child's mom set him up in alleged beating of 9-month-old

Grove, who is reportedly being kept in a padded room at the jail and wore a mask over his face during the video conferencing call between the court and jail, shook his head from side to side as the charges were read to him by Bradford. The judge entered preliminary pleas of not guilty.

It was when Grove was asked about hiring an attorney, that he blamed the child's mother for setting him up and said he has evidence on his cell phone, but was taken to jail without the phone.

"This single-handedly could ruin my life and I just want the chance to prove I'm innocent," he said.

Bradford set bond at $2,500 cash as requested by Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann, but Grove said he could not afford to post the money as long a he remains jailed.

"I can't help myself if I'm in here," he said.

Bradford set an attorney status hearing for June 1 and subsequent hearings for June 29 and Aug. 3.

The judge told Grove that if he has not hired an attorney by June 1, he could request a public defender.

"I really need to get out of here," Grove said.

Grove was ordered to have no contact with his son or the child's mother as his case proceeds.