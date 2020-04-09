Valpo dad says child's mom set him up in alleged beating of 9-month-old

VALPARAISO — A 24-year-old Valparaiso man denied battering his 9-month-old son and instead, accused the child's mother of setting it up to look like he committed the alleged crime.
"It was all planned out by her," Dakota Grove said during his initial hearing Thursday morning before being cut off by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Grove, who faces four felony counts in connection with the alleged battering of the child and the child's mother, said he has proof on his cell phone that he was set up and was being taunted by the child's mother.
He asked to be released from the Porter County Jail for 30 days to gather the evidence and hire an attorney to prove his innocence.
"I didn't do this," Grove said. "I know I didn't do this."
Grove is accused of injuring the child Saturday while the child's mother was at work, according to police. The mother claims she initially noticed bruises on her son's throat area and dried blood under both nostrils and then later discovered obvious injuries to the child's rib cage and back that resembled finger and hand markings, according to police. The mother told police the injuries were not there when she went to work that day.
Grove is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under the age of 14, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child under the age of 16, strangulation and intimidation, as well a misdemeanor count of interference with the reporting of a crime, according to court records.
Grove, who is reportedly being kept in a padded room at the jail and wore a mask over his face during the video conferencing call between the court and jail, shook his head from side to side as the charges were read to him by Bradford. The judge entered preliminary pleas of not guilty.
It was when Grove was asked about hiring an attorney, that he blamed the child's mother for setting him up and said he has evidence on his cell phone, but was taken to jail without the phone.
"This single-handedly could ruin my life and I just want the chance to prove I'm innocent," he said.
Bradford set bond at $2,500 cash as requested by Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann, but Grove said he could not afford to post the money as long a he remains jailed.
"I can't help myself if I'm in here," he said.
Bradford set an attorney status hearing for June 1 and subsequent hearings for June 29 and Aug. 3.
The judge told Grove that if he has not hired an attorney by June 1, he could request a public defender.
"I really need to get out of here," Grove said.
Grove was ordered to have no contact with his son or the child's mother as his case proceeds.
Valparaiso police had said Grove never once used his son's name while being questioned about the alleged offense, referring to the child instead as "that baby" and "that kid."
When asked by police about the child's injuries, Grove "leaned back in his chair, smiled and stated that this was the second day he was dealing with this situation," according to the police report.
He also denied physically abusing the woman.
"It's not like I stated I'm going to kill you or anything," he reportedly told police.
Inmates appearing Thursday morning for video court appearances wore masks and were brought into the room at the jail individually, as opposed to a group as had typically taken place before the COVID-19 pandemic. The immediate area where they appeared was wiped down in between inmates by a jailer wearing gloves and a mask.
There were few people in the courtroom, with everyone keeping a distance during the proceedings.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.