Valpo driver clocked twice the speed limit faces OWI, reckless charges, police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso man had nearly twice the legal limit for drinking and driving when he was nabbed going 103 mph in a 55-mph zone along U.S. 30, county police said.

Brandon Beason, 30, was arrested and faces several counts of drunken driving and one count of reckless driving, according to Porter County police.

A county officer said he was parked in the area of 330 W. U.S. 30 at 3:45 a.m. Friday when he clocked Beason's eastbound 2017 Ford Taurus at nearly twice the speed limit.

When he pulled over the vehicle, the officer said Beason smelled of alcohol, had watery/bloodshot eyes and admitted to driving too fast. Beason's blood alcohol concentration was 0.15, which is nearly two times the legal driving limit of 0.08, police said.

"Brandon began to apologize repeatedly to me and told me he just wanted to go home," police said.

Beason reportedly told the officer he has consumed six beers that night at a local bar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.