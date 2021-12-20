 Skip to main content
Valpo driver nearly 5 times legal limit, police say; other motorists stop her with school bus nearby
Valpo driver nearly 5 times legal limit, police say; other motorists stop her with school bus nearby

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso woman was found to have nearly five times the legal blood alcohol level after three other motorists used their vehicles to stop her from swerving with a school bus nearby, Porter County police said.

"After the Tahoe was stopped, witnesses took the keys out of the ignition, at which time the driver switched over to the front passenger seat and fell asleep," according to a police report.

The driver, later identified as Heather Loop, 29, was taken to jail on several counts of driving while intoxicated, police said.

Police said they were contacted at 2:44 p.m. Friday about a motorist driving left of center, in and out of ditches and almost striking several mailboxes in the area of County Road 250 South and Ind. 2. Three motorists boxed the vehicle in and safely stopped it due to a school bus being nearby in the area of Deerfield Drive and County Road 250 South.

Police said Loop had slurred speech and was unable to say where she was or from where she had come.

"Heather informed me she had been drinking but could not clarify how much," police said.

Her vehicle had mud on its tires and wheel wells, the report states.

Loop refused to perform field sobriety tests, but consented to a chemical test, police said. Police said the test revealed her blood alcohol concentration at 0.382, as compared to the legal limit of 0.08.

She was taken to jail without incident, police said.

