Valpo girl injured at local YMCA awarded nearly $96K by jury

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded $95,833 in damages Thursday afternoon to a young girl injured nearly three years ago at the Valparaiso Family YMCA.

The jury came back with the verdict after a four-day trial in the case alleging negligence and wanton conduct by the local YMCA.

The Valparaiso girl, who was 2 years old at the time, was at the YMCA on Aug. 10, 2018, when she was injured while playing in an inflatable bounce house, according to the lawsuit filed by the law office of Kenneth J. Allen.

The suit claimed the injury resulted in permanent and severe injuries, and generated ambulance, hospital and other medical expenses.

The girl's attorney, David Conover, told the court Wednesday while challenging defense testimony that the YMCA admitted its liability in the injury, but denies the nature and extent of the injuries claimed.

The YMCA also disputed a claim for punitive damages or those that go above and beyond compensating the girl, he said.

The jury agreed and awarded no punitive damages.

The trial took place before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

