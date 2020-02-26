Valpo grandfather pleads guilty in toddler's death on Royal Caribbean cruise, attorney says

A Valparaiso man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year is pleading guilty, the family's attorney confirmed Wednesday.
Salvatore "Sam" Anello, of Valparaiso, was charged with negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand.
Anello's Puerto Rico attorney filed a change of plea Tuesday, the family's attorney, Michael Winkleman, in a news release.
If accepted by a judge, probation will be served in Indiana, Winkleman said.
"This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family," Winkleman said.
Entering a guilty plea will help the family "close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe and fighting for cruise passenger safety by raising awareness about the need for all common carriers to adhere to window fall prevention laws designed to protect children from falling from windows."
The death occurred in July as the girl, from Granger, vacationed with her family aboard the Freedom of the Seas of Royal Caribbean Cruises. Anello has said he did not know the window was open when he lifted Chloe to it so she could bang on the glass.
Wiegand’s family has sued the cruise ship company, accusing it of negligence by allowing the window in the ship’s children’s play area to be open.
Winkleman stated the change in plea does not "have any impact on the lawsuit against Royal Caribbean."
"We still maintain this was a tragic, preventable accident that never would have occurred if Royal Caribbean followed the industry-standard window fall prevention codes that are designed for the singular purpose of preventing children from falling out of windows," Winkleman said.
In a statement, Anello said he was "just so horribly wrong about our surroundings."
"It was a nightmare of the likes I could never have imagined before. I wasn’t drinking and I wasn’t dangling her out of a window. I just wanted to knock on the glass with her as we did together so many times before," Anello said. "I was placed in charge of keeping my beautiful granddaughter safe and I failed. It will always be a constant nightmare every day and every night for the rest of my life."
His next court hearing has yet to be scheduled, the release stated.