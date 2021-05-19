 Skip to main content
Valpo homeowners alarmed by unannounced 'home security' visitor
Valpo homeowners alarmed by unannounced 'home security' visitor

VALPARAISO — Police say they are looking into complaints of a man showing up at area homes claiming to be updating security systems.

One local homeowner, who asked not to be identified out of concern for her family's safety, said a man rang her doorbell on a recent Saturday morning and then proceeded to knock on her door.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The resident said she answered through the electronic doorbell and the man claimed he was there to update the home security system.

"He was extremely persistent and tried multiple ways to convince me that he needed to get in to do the update," the woman said.

The woman said in addition to the man's persistence, she became alarmed because the security system company always schedules visits and this one came unannounced. The man was also claiming to want to carry out an update that had already been done, was not in a company vehicle and was not even clear on what company he was representing, she said.

"It was a very bizarre exchange," she said.

The man also pushed for the homeowner to give him her telephone number and email address.

Others responding to a social media post about the unwanted visitor said they too have had similar experiences recently.

Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said Wednesday morning the department is aware of the concerns.

"We've had a few reported instances of it," he said.

The department is looking into the concerns, Hall said.

