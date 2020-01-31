You are the owner of this article.
Valpo homicide victim bled to death after stabbing, coroner says
VALPARAISO — A 36-year-old Valparaiso man was identified by police Friday as the Region's 12th homicide victim of 2020. 

Travis Thompson, of Valparaiso, was killed Wednesday night in the city's Banta neighborhood, Valparaiso Sgt. Joe Hall said. 

Thompson died from blood loss from a stab wound in a large artery in his thigh, the Porter County Coroner's report said. 

No further information was available as the investigation is ongoing in collaboration with Valparaiso police, Porter County Sheriff's Department, the Porter County prosecutor and the Porter county coroner, police said. 

Thompson was familiar with other people involved in the case, police said Thursday.

Valparaiso police found the man dead after responding about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Elm Street for a report of a man down, Sgt. Joe Hall said.

The homicide is believed to be an isolated case, and there is no threat to the community, Hall said.

The homicide is the first in Valparaiso since April 2, 2014, when Abraham Bratcher, shot his friend, 31-year-old Gerid Forste, at a Valparaiso apartment.

Bratcher pleaded guilty in 2016 to felony voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The recent death marked the 12th confirmed homicide so far this year in Northwest Indiana, police records show.

Hammond police recorded the 13th homicide earlier this week when they found 55-year-old Sylvia Williams dead after responding to her home about 7:25 p.m. Thursday. 

In the Valparaiso homicide, police ask anyone with information to call 219-462-2135. Text information to TIP411 (847-411) and enter "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message, police said. Use the word "Elm" in the first line of the tip.

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.

