Valpo homicide victim bled to death after stabbing, coroner says

VALPARAISO — A 36-year-old Valparaiso man was identified by police Friday as the Region's 12th homicide victim of 2020.

Travis Thompson, of Valparaiso, was killed Wednesday night in the city's Banta neighborhood, Valparaiso Sgt. Joe Hall said.

Thompson died from blood loss from a stab wound in a large artery in his thigh, the Porter County Coroner's report said.

No further information was available as the investigation is ongoing in collaboration with Valparaiso police, Porter County Sheriff's Department, the Porter County prosecutor and the Porter county coroner, police said.

Thompson was familiar with other people involved in the case, police said Thursday.

Valparaiso police found the man dead after responding about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Elm Street for a report of a man down, Sgt. Joe Hall said.

The homicide is believed to be an isolated case, and there is no threat to the community, Hall said.