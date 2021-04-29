Valpo killer appeals double slaying and 179-year sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner has asked the state appellate court to find that Porter County prosecutors improperly played a recording during trial of the two murders he was convicted of carrying out on Feb. 25, 2019 at his grandparents' home near Hebron.
The challenge to that recording and another claiming to capture a confession are part of the 19-year-old's appeal to his conviction and 179-year sentence in the killings of Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Kerner further argues his lengthy sentence is "inappropriate" for a juvenile and that the state appellate courts have revised at least four such sentences for young people.
The courts "have recognized in the past decade that a defendant's status as a juvenile is a crucial sentencing factor," the appeal reads. Kerner was 17 at the time of the killings.
The appeal comes as the co-defendant in the case, John Silva II, appeared in court Thursday morning via a videoconferencing system from the jail to argue with his lawyer against attempts by prosecutors to refer to a past "bad act" during his trial in the case, which is scheduled for June 1.
Defense attorney John Cantrell, who will argue in full against the move during a hearing Monday, questioned Thursday how the act in question can be referred to when it was never carried out.
Kerner argues in his appeal that he was compelled to provide the passcode for his cell phone, which violated his constitutional rights against self incrimination.
"The trial court wrongly admitted this evidence and permitted it to be presented to the jury," his appeal reads.
The court also permitted voice memo recordings during the trial, despite expert witness testimony that the recordings had been altered, according to the appeal.
"The recordings were two of the most important pieces of evidence in the trial," Kerner's defense team argues.
One recording purported to capture the murders and the other a confession, the defense says.
"Neither should have been admitted into evidence over objection when they were undisputedly altered," according to the appeal.
Kerner further argues there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions for attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The only evidence was a friend of Kerner's saying Kerner admitted to him he was there to rob Grill, but that Grill was there to rob him.
There was also a statement from one of the voice memos saying, "I don't have it," the defense said. "But it was not possible to know what 'it' was."
Prosecutors had further argued Lanham was killed not as a result of a robbery, but in an attempt to conceal Grill's murder, the appeal says.
The appeal claims Kerner's convictions twice over for both murder and attempted robbery violate the state's newly revised double jeopardy analysis, which is the prohibition against being prosecuted twice for the same offense.
"The attempted robbery was an included offense in the same compressed time and location, and thus the attempted robbery convictions should be vacated," according to the appeal.
A jury found Kerner guilty in October on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson.
The lengthy sentence, which amounts to life behind bars if it sticks, was handed down in December by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, who retired at the end of last year.
Bradford described the shooting and beating death of Grill, 18, as "one of the worst I've ever seen" and said 19-year-old Lanham's execution-style shooting was "almost Mafioso."
Kerner reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Kerner loaded the two bodies into the trunk of the teens' Honda Civic following the killings along with various containers of flammable liquids and set the vehicle on fire, police said.