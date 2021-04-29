Valpo killer appeals double slaying and 179-year sentence

Kerner argues in his appeal that he was compelled to provide the passcode for his cell phone, which violated his constitutional rights against self incrimination.

"The trial court wrongly admitted this evidence and permitted it to be presented to the jury," his appeal reads.

The court also permitted voice memo recordings during the trial, despite expert witness testimony that the recordings had been altered, according to the appeal.

"The recordings were two of the most important pieces of evidence in the trial," Kerner's defense team argues.

One recording purported to capture the murders and the other a confession, the defense says.

"Neither should have been admitted into evidence over objection when they were undisputedly altered," according to the appeal.

Kerner further argues there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions for attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The only evidence was a friend of Kerner's saying Kerner admitted to him he was there to rob Grill, but that Grill was there to rob him.

There was also a statement from one of the voice memos saying, "I don't have it," the defense said. "But it was not possible to know what 'it' was."