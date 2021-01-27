Valpo killer to seek appeal in double slaying of Lake County teens

INDIANAPOLIS — Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner has filed notice of his intention to appeal his murder conviction and 179-year sentence for the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, of St. John.

Kerner, 19, has not yet filed the details of his case before the Indiana Court of Appeals, but he continues to be represented by the Indianapolis law firm he hired for his local trial conducted late last year, according to court records.

A jury found Kerner guilty in October on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson.

The lengthy sentence, which amounts to life behind bars if it sticks, was handed down in December by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, who retired at the end of last year.

Bradford described the shooting and beating death of Grill, 18, as "one of the worst I've ever seen" and said 19-year-old Lanham's execution-style shooting was "almost Mafioso."

Kerner showed no obvious reaction at the time of sentencing, but tears filled the eyes of the victims' family members, who a short time earlier had taken the witness stand to voice their pain.