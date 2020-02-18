You are the owner of this article.
Valpo man accused of molesting, injuring girl says he is Mexican citizen
Valpo man accused of molesting, injuring girl says he is Mexican citizen

Jose Castaneda

Jose Castaneda

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 37-year-old Valparaiso man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl told the court Tuesday morning he is a citizen of Mexico.

It was also revealed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on the accused, Jose Castaneda, which asks local law enforcement to notify ICE 48 hours ahead of releasing him so the agency can take him into custody.

The developments came as Castaneda made an initial court appearance on three Level 1 felony counts of child molesting, two Level 4 molestation charges, felony performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and a seventh related felony charge. The Level 1 felony counts carry a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars.

The court called a Spanish speaking translator to assist with the hearing, which was held before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Castaneda, who was awarded the services of a public defender after showing he does not have the resources to hire a private attorney, told the court he works at a Crown Point restaurant.

DeBoer instructed him to have no further contact with the alleged victim and bond was not even addressed because of the ICE hold.

The allegations arose recently when the young girl said she was "tired of keeping secrets" and went on to describe how Castaneda would notify her that it is "booty time" when he abused her.

She said he would show her videos of people doing "bad stuff" and then require her to engage in various sex acts, police said.

The girl said the abuse occurred both during her first and second grade years of school, according to court documents.

When the girl's mother confronted Castaneda about the allegations, he reportedly said "he didn't know why he did it, that he was raped," police said.

"Castaneda texted in response, 'I'm sorry for everything, I feel like s---,'" according to court documents.

The reading of the charges in court Tuesday triggered various negative reactions among Castaneda's fellow inmates.

DeBoer told Castaneda that he was entitled to have the Mexican Consulate contacted about his case and the case could have a negative impact on his immigration status, up to deportation.

A status hearing in the case was scheduled for March 12.

