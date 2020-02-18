Valpo man accused of molesting, injuring girl says he is Mexican citizen

VALPARAISO — A 37-year-old Valparaiso man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl told the court Tuesday morning he is a citizen of Mexico.

It was also revealed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on the accused, Jose Castaneda, which asks local law enforcement to notify ICE 48 hours ahead of releasing him so the agency can take him into custody.

The developments came as Castaneda made an initial court appearance on three Level 1 felony counts of child molesting, two Level 4 molestation charges, felony performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and a seventh related felony charge. The Level 1 felony counts carry a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars.

The court called a Spanish speaking translator to assist with the hearing, which was held before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Castaneda, who was awarded the services of a public defender after showing he does not have the resources to hire a private attorney, told the court he works at a Crown Point restaurant.

DeBoer instructed him to have no further contact with the alleged victim and bond was not even addressed because of the ICE hold.