Valpo man accused of repeatedly exposing self to neighbor girl; laser pointer used for attention, police say

VALPARAISO — A 43-year-old Valparaiso man is accused of repeatedly exposing himself to a neighboring child, including one instance of using a laser pointer to direct the girl's attention to his genitals, according to newly-filed charging documents.

Justin Crowell is charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, records show.

The incidents allegedly occurred between Aug. 1 and Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Northview Drive, according to officials.

Valparaiso police said they were told Crowell had exposed himself between 10 and 15 times to a 14-year-old neighbor.

The girl said the first instance occurred when she was in her backyard and looked over to see Crowell naked in his kitchen window, police said. The blinds on the window were raised enough to expose his genitals, but not his face, which initially caused her to believe it was an accident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another day she was outside playing with her dog in her backyard when she noticed the light from a laser pointer on the ground, police said. Thinking it was her brother playing around, the girl said she followed it and saw Crowell pointing the laser at his exposed genitals as he shook in his bedroom window.