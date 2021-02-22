Valpo man accused of repeatedly exposing self to neighbor girl; laser pointer used for attention, police say

VALPARAISO — A 43-year-old Valparaiso man is accused of repeatedly exposing himself to a neighboring child, including one instance of using a laser pointer to direct the girl's attention to his genitals, according to newly-filed charging documents.
Justin Crowell is charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, records show.
The incidents allegedly occurred between Aug. 1 and Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Northview Drive, according to officials.
Valparaiso police said they were told Crowell had exposed himself between 10 and 15 times to a 14-year-old neighbor.
The girl said the first instance occurred when she was in her backyard and looked over to see Crowell naked in his kitchen window, police said. The blinds on the window were raised enough to expose his genitals, but not his face, which initially caused her to believe it was an accident.
Another day she was outside playing with her dog in her backyard when she noticed the light from a laser pointer on the ground, police said. Thinking it was her brother playing around, the girl said she followed it and saw Crowell pointing the laser at his exposed genitals as he shook in his bedroom window.
On another instance, the girl said she saw Crowell cutting his grass, according to police. He waved at her, walked into his house and appeared in his kitchen window where he stripped naked, faced her and again began shaking.
The girl also accused Crowell of watching her in her bedroom from a window at his house. This caused her to begin sleeping in the basement of her house, in addition to spending less time outside, police said.
Police said they responded to a similar complaint about Crowell from a different address in March 2019. He said at that time he was unaware others could see in his window.
Crowell was booked into the Porter County jail Friday and the case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley.