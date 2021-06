Valpo man arrested after threatening to 'murder as many people as I can' on YouTube

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man was taken into custody on unrelated charges after authorities became aware of a video posted to social media that contained threats of mass homicide, police said early Thursday.

Brian Kelly, 50, was being held at the Lake County Jail on a warrant out of Lake County, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said. The warrant was for failure to appear in Lake Station.

The "threatening and disturbing" video was reported to Valparaiso police after midnight Tuesday, according to a news release.

In the video, the man says he's Brian James Kelly and that he lives in Valparaiso. He goes on to threaten mass homicide, saying, "I'm sending this message as a warning. I am going to murder as many (expletive) people as I can, and then I will kill myself."

Valparaiso police said they're continuing to work with Lake County authorities to investigate the threats.

Police thanked community members for bringing the video to their attention.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

