Valpo man arrested in child neglect case; bond set for him and child's mother

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Thursday morning at $2,500 cash for a 28-year-old Valparaiso man charged along with his live-in girlfriend in the neglect of her young child, who was found with bruising "characteristic of physical abuse," a black eye and then a broken arm over the span of about one year.
Jack Graeber appeared before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish via a video conferencing system from the Porter County jail.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann requested a bond of $5,000 cash and $10,000 surety, but defense attorney Jason Denny argued Graeber is lifelong county resident with only a minor misdemeanor criminal record.
He told the judge that his client's codefendant, Jamie Bertram, 29, also of Valparaiso, was given a $500 cash bond the day before in another court.
Fish told Graeber if he bonds out of jail, he will be on supervised release and prohibited from having any further contact with the alleged victim while his case proceeds.
Graeber and Bertram each face two felony counts of neglect of a dependent, including one that carries a potential prison term of three to 16 years, court records show.
Valparaiso police said the father of the child showed up at the department on Sept. 5, 2019, and reported that when he picked up his son from Bertram, who he was divorcing at the time, he noticed a large bruise on the left side of the child's face and several smaller red marks.
"(The man) suspected that Bertram had possibly hit Victim 1," police said.
Bertram reportedly told police a few days later that the child fell from a slide.
The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where a pediatric doctor found "patterned bruising to the left cheek was a class pattern slap mark," charges said.
The doctor also said of unexplained bruising found over the shoulder blade and lateral portion of the child's upper arm: "both would be very unusual locations in which to sustain accidental bruises," according to a court document.
The boy's father then reported that his son was being watched by Graeber while Bertram was at work on June 29, 2020, when the boy reportedly fell down steps and hit his face, police said. The boy suffered a bump on his forehead, a black eye and other bruising and scratches.
An official at Riley Hospital raised doubt about the explanation and said of the injuries, "it's my impression these are most consistent with physical abuse," a charging document says.
Graeber then reportedly told police that on Sept. 17, 2020, after Bertram went to work, he noticed her child's arm "was limp and hanging from his side although Victim 1 was not complaining."
After he picked Bertram up from work, they tried to remove the child's shirt, "but Victim 1 winced and complained of pain to the arm," police said.
The child's father was contacted and he took the child to a local hospital and the child was then transported to a hospital in Indianapolis, according to police. Bertram told Graeber her son had a broken arm.
"(Witness) stated that Bertram did not want to go to the hospital because she was afraid it would cause problems with (the child's father)," police said. "She felt (the father) would speak negatively about her to the doctor."