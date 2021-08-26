Valpo man arrested in child neglect case; bond set for him and child's mother

"(The man) suspected that Bertram had possibly hit Victim 1," police said.

Bertram reportedly told police a few days later that the child fell from a slide.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where a pediatric doctor found "patterned bruising to the left cheek was a class pattern slap mark," charges said.

The doctor also said of unexplained bruising found over the shoulder blade and lateral portion of the child's upper arm: "both would be very unusual locations in which to sustain accidental bruises," according to a court document.

The boy's father then reported that his son was being watched by Graeber while Bertram was at work on June 29, 2020, when the boy reportedly fell down steps and hit his face, police said. The boy suffered a bump on his forehead, a black eye and other bruising and scratches.

An official at Riley Hospital raised doubt about the explanation and said of the injuries, "it's my impression these are most consistent with physical abuse," a charging document says.

Graeber then reportedly told police that on Sept. 17, 2020, after Bertram went to work, he noticed her child's arm "was limp and hanging from his side although Victim 1 was not complaining."