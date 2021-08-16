Valpo man attempts to flee moving police car: 'I'll see you later,' report states

VALPARAISO — While on his way to jail following a drunken driving arrest, a Valparaiso man attempted to jump from a moving police car and pulled an officer out on the ground in the process, according to a police report.

William Williams exhaled, uttered a curse word, unbuckled his seat belt while handcuffed and said, "Well this ain't gonna feel good, but I'll see you later," Valparaiso police said.

The 36-year-old then opened the passenger side door, and the officer stopped the vehicle and grabbed Williams' arm, the report states. Williams pulled the officer over the center console and on the ground outside the passenger side door.

The officer regained control of Williams, though suffered damage to his hand and pain to his knee and shoulder, police said.

Williams faces felony counts of escape, drunken driving with a prior offense, driving as a habitual traffic violator and resisting law enforcement causing injury, as well as misdemeanor drunken driving charges, the report states.

Police said they encountered Williams about 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Speedway station at 153 W. Morthland Drive.

He appeared intoxicated and eventually admitted to having driven a motorcycle to the gas station after leaving a bar, police said.