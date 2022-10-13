 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valpo man back from mental hospital, now competent to face murder charge, officials say

Michael Bachar

Michael Bachar

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 44-year-old Valparaiso man, who was sent to a state mental facility during the summer of 2021 after tearing up three of the four padded cells at the Porter County jail, is back and has been determined competent to stand trial for murder, officials said.

Michael Bachar is scheduled to appear Tuesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer to move forward with his case.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Bachar, who is represented by defense attorney Mark Chargualaf, had rambled on incoherently during his initial hearing in July 2021 about the Bible and his case.

Chargualaf filed a motion seeking to have Bachar evaluated by two mental health professionals to determine his competency to "understand the nature of the proceedings and assist in his defense."

Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said at the time that it was unusual to have to send a county inmate with mental health problems to the Indiana Department of Correction while his case proceeds.

Yet Porter County, like other counties, does not have the proper resources at its jail to hold and treat someone with severe mental health issues, he said.

The padded cells at the county jail are designed for short-term stays and require round-the-clock supervision, Reynolds said. Bachar was held in a padded cell for 35 of his 44 days with the county, which is not right, he said.

DeBoer had entered not guilty pleas on Bachar's behalf to the charges of murder and felony strangulation.

Bachar is accused of strangling George Batey, 60, of Valparaiso, who later died of asphyxiation, officials have said.

Bachar, who had been living with Batey in the 700 block of Center Street in Valparaiso, said Batey punched him May 18, 2021 and he defended himself by grabbing Batey by the throat "while telling (Batey) to stop and apologize," according to charging documents.

Bachar said Batey "had some sort of Satan in him" and Batey "wasn't going to stop until he (Bachar) made him stop," police said.

Bachar reportedly told police he did not really care if Batey died and knew it was a possibility, but that that was not his intention, charges state.

An autopsy revealed Batey died from asphyxiation from manual strangulation and a loss of oxygen to the brain, according to charging documents. His death was ruled a homicide.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

