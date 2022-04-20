Valpo man caught distributing thousands of digital child porn files, charges state

VALPARAISO — Online investigators said they nabbed a Valparaiso man with tens of thousands of digital images and video of child pornography, including children as young as 9 years old.

The internet protocol address linked to the accused, 38-year-old Eric Justin Murphy, is described in a charging document as a "very active distributor" of the material.

Murphy reportedly told police he came across the child pornography while doing online research and "wanted to rid the world of it."

"Murphy also stated that he takes sleep medication called Ambien and sometimes after Ambien he goes into an 'electronic trance' and does things on the computer which he doesn't remember doing," a charging document reads.

Murphy, who was booked into Porter County Jail on Tuesday, is charged with two felony counts of child exploitation and two felony counts of possessing child pornography, records show.

He is to make an initial court appearance Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

A state police detective states in a charging document that a Homeland Security investigator was reviewing child sexual abuse material leads when on Dec. 3, 2020, an active IP address in Valparaiso was noticed.

A detective with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department reportedly obtained several child pornography downloads from the IP address linked to Murphy through a BitTorrent peer-to-peer file sharing network.

Indianapolis police provided Homeland Security with the downloaded material, which included hundreds of images and videos, a court document claims. Descriptions of the material include nude images of girls as young as 9 and 11, and a video involving multiple underage girls.

Police searched Murphy's home on May 13 and said they seized a hard drive containing tens of thousands of files of child pornography.

