Valpo man charged after found slumped over in vehicle with syringe in hand, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 23-year-old Valparaiso man faces a felony count after being revived by emergency officials, who found him slumped over unconscious in a car with a syringe in his hand, Portage police say.

While working to revive a second man also found slumped over and hanging outside the driver's side door, police said they discovered a used glass smoking pipe and a bag containing a white rock that later tested positive as "cocaine base."

The Valparaiso man was identified by police as Blake Lesniak and he has been charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of a syringe and misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance, records show.

The second man was not identified by police.

The men were discovered unconscious in the vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Sundance Trail, police said.

Police said they attempted to use the drug Naloxone to revive Lesniak, which neutralizes the effects of heroin and other opioids. Yet he did not respond until medics arrived and began to work on him.

"Officers advised there was no identification located on the driver, who at the time was still unresponsive," according to the incident report.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lesniak was taken into custody Wednesday after showing up at the Portage police department in search of his cell phone.