Valpo man charged in double slaying took gun, claimed to be target shooting, grandfather says

The testimony came as the second week of Kerner's murder trial got underway before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.

Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the alleged offense on Feb. 25, 2019, is accused of using his grandparents' garage, while they were away on vacation, to murder 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.

He is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation.

Dye sat just a few feet away from Kerner while testifying Tuesday, but did not appear to make a lot of eye contact with his grandson.

Dye said after arriving home from vacation on Feb. 26, 2019, he noticed an area of dampness on the floor of his garage.

As time went on, he also noticed the gun missing, bullet holes in a vehicle and motorcycle parked in the garage, touch-up paint jobs and discoloration on his garage floor. At no point did he see any blood or red stains, he said.

Dye said he picked up his gun at Kerner's home on Feb. 26, 2019, and then Kerner stopped by a couple days later with his girlfriend. He said Kerner appeared "pretty much normal to me."