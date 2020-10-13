Valpo man charged in double slaying took gun, claimed to be target shooting, grandfather says

VALPARAISO — Gerald Dye said when he returned home from vacation in February 2019, he discovered bullet holes in his garage, shoddy repair work to walls and doors, and a handgun missing.
"I called Connor (Kerner) to see if he had my 9 mm," he said, referring to his now-19-year-old grandson, who is on trial on charges of murdering two other teens in the garage of Dye's Hebron-area home. "I just assumed that he had it."
Turned out his hunch was right and Kerner, of Valparaiso, had the handgun.
"Just said he was going to do some target shooting," Dye said.
Dye told jurors Tuesday he thought it was "unusual" that Kerner would just take the gun.
Dye initially testified that he had planned to wait to talk to Kerner in front of his mother about the damage done inside his home. But when confronted by Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas about an earlier contradictory statement he made, Dye said Kerner claimed the gun misfired in Dye's garage.
While he said Kerner had been over to his house a few times to do target shooting with the gun, Dye said the gun lacks a traditional safety mechanism.
"I believe that it's easy to have a misfire with someone who is not familiar with the gun," Dye said.
The testimony came as the second week of Kerner's murder trial got underway before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the alleged offense on Feb. 25, 2019, is accused of using his grandparents' garage, while they were away on vacation, to murder 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
He is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation.
Dye sat just a few feet away from Kerner while testifying Tuesday, but did not appear to make a lot of eye contact with his grandson.
Dye said after arriving home from vacation on Feb. 26, 2019, he noticed an area of dampness on the floor of his garage.
As time went on, he also noticed the gun missing, bullet holes in a vehicle and motorcycle parked in the garage, touch-up paint jobs and discoloration on his garage floor. At no point did he see any blood or red stains, he said.
Dye said he picked up his gun at Kerner's home on Feb. 26, 2019, and then Kerner stopped by a couple days later with his girlfriend. He said Kerner appeared "pretty much normal to me."
Dye said he repaired some of the damage discovered in his home in the days after arriving back from vacation.
Kerner's former girlfriend testified last week that Kerner told her he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
He is further accused of loading the two bodies and various containers of flammable liquids into the teens' Honda Civic, driving it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents home and then setting the vehicle on fire.
Gerald, his wife Christine Dye, and Kerner's mother, Roxann Kerner, are being sued by Lanham's mother, who accused them in the civil suit of contributing to the circumstances leading to the double slaying.
The Dyes are accused of failing to properly secure their gun or guns at their property where the shooting deaths took place.
