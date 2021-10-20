Valpo man charged in sex assault said he was 'just curious,' police say

VALPARAISO — A 23-year-old Valparaiso man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a female known to him told police he was just curious, according to newly filed charging documents.

"I'm assuming what happened was I was just curious," Issac Mosqueda reportedly told investigators. "I'm assuming the curiosity just went from there. And I don't remember anything specific."

Mosqueda, who was booked Tuesday afternoon into the Porter County jail, has been charged with a felony count of sexual battery, records show.

The alleged victim told police the abuse occurred on several occasions between Oct. 18, 2016 and May 3, 2019, a charging document says.

"She advised that the first time this happened, he told her he had something to show her," police said.

He took her into a room alone and sexually assault her, according to the charges.

"She would try to evade him by saying she was too tired and wanted to go to bed, however, he would grab her arm and pull her toward his room," police said.

The alleged victim said she did not initially tell anyone about the abuse, according to police.