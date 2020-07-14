Valpo man charged with murder carried out at the hands of another person, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — John Williams is not the one who stabbed his friend during a Valparaiso robbery earlier this year, but the 27-year-old has been charged with murder in the case.

The Valparaiso resident is accused of holding down and battering a man Jan. 29 at the man's Valparaiso apartment while his friend, Travis Thompson, searched the unit for marijuana and THC wax, police said.

During the encounter, the man being held down grabbed a knife and while targeting Williams, wound up stabbing 36-year-old Thompson of Valparaiso, according to police.

"Aw, hell no," Williams reportedly said upon hearing that Thompson was stabbed.

After making a failed attempt to get Thompson into his vehicle, Williams and a woman drove away leaving him behind and bleeding profusely in the 700 block of Elm Street, police said. Police and paramedics were unable to revive Thompson and it was later determined he died as a result of blood loss caused by a stab wound on his upper left leg that severed the femoral artery.

Police said they learned during their investigation that Williams and the woman "discussed taking Thompson's body to an abandoned residence in Gary, however, they did not based upon how fast he expired."