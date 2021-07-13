Valpo man charged with murder, said roommate had 'some sort of Satan in him'

VALPARAISO — A murder charge has been filed against a Valparaiso man who told police the person he is accused of strangling "had some sort of Satan in him," according to charging documents.

Michael Bachar, 43, faces the murder charge and felony strangulation, according to a newly filed court document.

When Bachar initially appeared in court in May on a lesser charge of aggravated battery in the case, he spoke incoherently at times and wore jail garb designed to prevent him from harming himself or others.

Bachar is accused of strangling George Batey, 60, of Valparaiso, who later died of asphyxiation, officials have said.

Bachar, who had been living with Batey in the 700 block of Center Street in Valparaiso, said Batey punched him May 18 and he defended himself by grabbing Batey by the throat "while telling (Batey) to stop and apologize," according to charging documents.

Bachar said Batey "had some sort of Satan in him" and Batey "wasn't going to stop until he (Bachar) made him stop," police said.

During an audio recording provided by a witness, Bachar is heard repeatedly telling Batey to apologize for destroying items in the home and Batey complied, police said.