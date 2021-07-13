Valpo man charged with murder, said roommate had 'some sort of Satan in him'

VALPARAISO — A murder charge has been filed against a Valparaiso man who told police the person he is accused of strangling "had some sort of Satan in him," according to charging documents.
Michael Bachar, 43, faces the murder charge and felony strangulation, according to a newly filed court document.
When Bachar initially appeared in court in May on a lesser charge of aggravated battery in the case, he spoke incoherently at times and wore jail garb designed to prevent him from harming himself or others.
Bachar is accused of strangling George Batey, 60, of Valparaiso, who later died of asphyxiation, officials have said.
Bachar, who had been living with Batey in the 700 block of Center Street in Valparaiso, said Batey punched him May 18 and he defended himself by grabbing Batey by the throat "while telling (Batey) to stop and apologize," according to charging documents.
Bachar said Batey "had some sort of Satan in him" and Batey "wasn't going to stop until he (Bachar) made him stop," police said.
During an audio recording provided by a witness, Bachar is heard repeatedly telling Batey to apologize for destroying items in the home and Batey complied, police said.
"All right, you better mean it this time," Bachar is heard saying.
"I don't," Batey repeatedly said.
"You're saying no, you don't mean it, huh?" Bachar said, according to police. "You don't meant it?"
Batey's voice is then no longer heard on the recording, and Bachar asks the witness, "Is he dead?"
The witness tells Bachar to let Batey up, police said.
The witness told police Bachar twice placed Batey in a choke hold.
Bachar reportedly told police he did not really care if Batey died and knew it was a possibility, but that that was not his intention, charges state.
Batey was treated at the scene by officials from the city fire department and then was taken to the hospital, police had said.
He was removed from life support and died May 19, court records show.
An autopsy revealed he died from asphyxiation from manual strangulation and a loss of oxygen to the brain, according to charging documents. His death was ruled a homicide.